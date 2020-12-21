Residents in Northeast Side neighborhood call large grassfire ‘too close for comfort’

SAN ANTONIO – A major grassfire on the city’s Northeast Side Sunday led to frightening moments for nearby residents.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, dry conditions caused the fire to spread over 40 acres.

Residents at the Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation began to evacuate as a precaution, but because of heavy smoke, they instead were asked to shelter in place, a spokesman for SAFD said.

Beth McClain said the fire was just behind her home. She was in Boerne but rushed home when her neighbor called her with the news.

“Our houses are in danger right now. So I told myself, ‘Sister, I got to go,’” she said.

McClain said her husband was using a water hose to wet the property line as an effort to prevent the flames from coming any closer.

“My husband was already doing what he needed to do to protect this part.”

The SAFD spokesman said there was no property damage but McClain worries what could have happened to her home of 20 years.

“It was frightening to loose everything you could have had,” McClain said.

Jennarosa White lives just a few houses down, and although she said the fire was too close for comfort, she is grateful to have neighbors that look out for one another.

“When somebody sees something, they say something,” she said.

A cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries were reported.

