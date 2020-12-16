Firefighters respond to house fire in Olmos Park

OLMOS PARK, Texas – Firefighters have responded to a fire at a single-story home in Olmos Park early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 8 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Paloma Drive, not far from McCullough Avenue and Basse Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the roof. Smoke could be seen as far away as Highway 281, officials said. It is unclear what sparked the flames.

Authorities say two people live inside the house, but that neither were home at the time of the fire. Police said ammunition inside the home at one point went off, forcing firefighters to back off. There are no reports of injuries.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.