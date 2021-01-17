68ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Democrats host Biden inauguration caravan

The caravan begins at 1:45 p.m.

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Biden, Bexar County, Bexar County Democratic Party
The Bexar County Democratic Party is hosting a “Ridin’ with Biden” inauguration caravan on Sunday, according to organizers.
The Bexar County Democratic Party is hosting a “Ridin’ with Biden” inauguration caravan on Sunday, according to organizers. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Democratic Party is hosting a “Ridin’ with Biden” inauguration caravan on Sunday, according to organizers.

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden were seen with decorated vehicles, wearing pro-Biden shirts and waving campaign flags.

The caravan is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. at Mission San Jose.

Live video of the caravan will be made available in the player above. If there is not video in the player, check back again later.

RELATED: Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: