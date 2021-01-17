WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Democrats host Biden inauguration caravan

The Bexar County Democratic Party is hosting a “Ridin’ with Biden” inauguration caravan on Sunday, according to organizers.

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden were seen with decorated vehicles, wearing pro-Biden shirts and waving campaign flags.

The caravan is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. at Mission San Jose.

