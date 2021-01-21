Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after rollover crash with parked car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash with a parked car on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 115 block of Nunes Street, not far from Nogalitos Street and West Theo Avenue.

According to police, the male driver of a Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed when they crashed into the parked car, causing it to end up on top of another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Jeep also rolled his vehicle during the crash. No one was hurt.

SAPD did not identify the driver.