Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery of Cricket Wireless store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for robbing a South Side cellphone store.

The incident occurred Jan. 1 at a Cricket Wireless in the 2600 block of South Presa Street, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, a man and a woman entered the store first acting as customers.

Police said the man then displayed a weapon and forced an employee into a back room.

The woman displayed pepper spray and the pair stole several phones before fleeing in a black sport utility vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.