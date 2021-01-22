Driver of 18-wheeler killed in fiery crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler went off the highway and crashed into a van just before going into an embankment and bursting into flames, killing the driver, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 37 and Loop 1604 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was hauling molasses and for an unknown reason the driver lost control, launching the big rig off the highway and onto the access road, where it hit a van and crashed in an embankment.

Police said the 18-wheeler burst into flames. The driver’s body was burned beyond recognition.

The two people in the van were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with minor injuries.

The access road has been closed for hours so emergency crews can work at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

I-37, Loo9 1604 fatal 18-wheeler crash image. (KSAT)

