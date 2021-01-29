Woman detained after leading deputies on high-speed vehicle chase on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver has been detained by authorities following a high-speed vehicle chase that crossed north Bexar County late Thursday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began around 11:50 p.m. on Loop 410 near Ingram Road on the city’s West Side.

According to deputies, the woman cut off a vehicle on the highway and then failed to stop during a traffic stop.

The woman led deputies on a chase on the highway with speeds reaching up to 100 mph on Loop 410, authorities said.

Deputies said at one point the driver got on to Interstate 35 and then went the wrong-way on Randolph Boulevard before finally turning into a Northeast Side neighborhood and pulling in front of a home off Fort Laramie near S. Weidner Road.

The female driver was impaired, likely with drugs and alcohol, deputies said. The woman was taken into custody. Her name and age were not released.

A male passenger from inside the vehicle identified himself as her husband and was let go at the scene, authorities said.