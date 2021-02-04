Bexar County residents are being targeted in Paypal scam, District Attorney says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales on Wednesday announced that area residents are being targeted in a Paypal scam.

Scammers are calling Bexar County residents claiming that a warrant has been issued for their arrest and that they must immediately send payment via Paypal, Gonzales said.

According to Gonzales, even though the callers can sound convincing, the calls are fake.

“The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will never demand payment over the phone nor through a third-party payment system,” Gonzales said on Twitter.

If you have any questions or if someone has contacted you about an active warrant, delinquent payments or a missed jury duty, you are asked to call the District Attorney’s Office at 210-335-2311.

