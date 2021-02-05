Man indicted in connection with shooting death of woman outside truck stop

Gregory L. Morrison, 62, has been charged with murder, according to authorities. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a 62-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman outside a truck stop in east Bexar County.

Gregory Morrison is charged with murder for the Nov. 3 fatal shooting of Ann Marie Black, 42, in front of a Pilot Flying J truck stop near Foster Road and Interstate 10.

Witnesses at the scene said Morrison shot Black several times amid an argument outside the store, according to an arrest affidavit. Morrison fled the scene and was captured a week later.

According to the affidavit, Morrison had threatened Black by text messages and voicemails for several months prior to the shooting.

Morrison and Black had known each other for at least a year, but their relationship and the motive are unknown, the arrest affidavit said.

The case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 187th District Court.