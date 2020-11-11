Murder suspect had threatened victim for months before shooting outside truck stop, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a woman outside a truck stop earlier this month had threatened her by text messages and voicemails since March, according to court documents.

Gregory L. Morrison, 62, was arrested on Tuesday in the death of Ann Marie Black, 42, who was pronounced dead Nov. 3 in front of a Pilot Flying J truck stop near Foster Road and Interstate 10, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest affidavit states Morrison and Black had known each other for at least a year, but their relationship and the motive are unknown.

He had allegedly threatened her by text messages and voicemail from March to October of this year, police said. Details regarding the threats were also not detailed in the document.

Witnesses at the scene said Morrison shot Black several times amid an argument outside the store, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage shows him confront the woman, then walk away, and then approach her again before raising a handgun and firing, investigators said. The woman was found lying face down in front of the glass doors of the store, police said.

Investigators said Morrison fled in a red Dodge Avenger after the shooting. Two off-duty officers who were handling traffic at a nearby construction site heard the gunshots and chased Morrison’s vehicle but lost sight of it, the affidavit states.

The affidavit said investigators also received a tip that named Morrison as a suspect.

Police said that Morrison was found Tuesday in the 8700 block of Perrin-Beitel Road, 10 miles away from the shooting scene.

He was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $200,000, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Read also: