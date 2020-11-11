San Antonio police need your help identifying this East Side robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said the robbery happened Nov. 8 at 12:45 a.m. at an East Side Circle K, in the 3500 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said a man, caught on camera, walked into the store, fired multiple gunshots and stole the victim’s car.

A woman seen in the video footage was with the suspect when the robbery happened. The vehicle shown above is the suspect’s vehicle.

The two left the scene following the shooting, police said. The suspect is facing aggravated robbery charges if caught.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

