San Antonio police need your help identifying an East Side robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an East Side robbery.

Police said at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, a man entered a Shell gas station located at 3203 S. WW White Road, placed a single beer on the counter and demanded the money from the cash register.

The man then put his hand in his pocket and appeared to be attempting to conceal a handgun, police said.

He left the store with an unknown amount of cash on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the robbery.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), or visit the website by clicking here.

