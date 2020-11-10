73ºF

San Antonio police need your help identifying an East Side robbery suspect

The man left with an unknown amount of cash, police say

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Images courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an East Side robbery.

Police said at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, a man entered a Shell gas station located at 3203 S. WW White Road, placed a single beer on the counter and demanded the money from the cash register.

The man then put his hand in his pocket and appeared to be attempting to conceal a handgun, police said.

He left the store with an unknown amount of cash on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the robbery.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), or visit the website by clicking here.

