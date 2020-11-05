Local News

Authorities identify woman fatally shot outside truck stop in San Antonio

Ann Marie Black, 42, was pronounced dead at scene

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A search is underway for a man that fatally shot a woman at a truck stop, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed outside a truck stop on Tuesday.

Ann Marie Black, 42, was fatally shot by an unidentified man at the Pilot Flying J Truck Care on Foster Road, the office said.

A fight had broken out between a man and Black in front of the store before he pulled a gun and shot her, police said Tuesday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man fled in a red Dodge Avenger.

The relationship between the man and woman is unknown and what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

