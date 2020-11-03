San Antonio police seek suspect accused of shooting woman at truck stop

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a man that fatally shot a woman at a truck stop, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Pilot Flying J Truck Care on Foster Road.

Police said a fight broke out between the man and woman in front of the store before the man pulled a gun and shot her.

The woman was in her 40s and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The man fled the scene in a red Dodge Avenger.

The relationship between the man and woman is unknown and what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities said they don’t believe the suspect or the victim had any connection to Flying J. Officers are still pursuing leads at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

