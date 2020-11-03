75ºF

Juvenile dies in shooting at convenience store in Kyle, HCSO says

Fatal shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Poco Loco store in 700 block of High Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: hays county, crime, shooting, overnight
KYLE, Texas – A juvenile was fatally shot at a convenience store in Kyle, Texas late Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to a Polo Loco convenience store in the 700 block of High Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile male was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died. The juvenile’s name and age have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that no other information is available at this time.

People with information on the shooting, however, are urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

