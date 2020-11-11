45-year-old man shot at North Side home uncooperative with police, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a home in a North Side neighborhood on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. the scene in the 11300 block of Baltic Drive, not far from Lockhill Sema Road and West Avenue.

The man was found shot in the back and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A 10-year-old child was asleep upstairs at the time of the shooting, but was not injured. The child is now with relatives.

Police said the mother of the child was questioned and taken in to custody for an unrelated warrant.

The man who was shot was not cooperating with police, police said.

SAPD said no suspect has been arrested.

