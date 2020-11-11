Man accused of shooting woman at truck stop arrested one week later, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Officials say a gunman accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a truck stop has been arrested one week later.

Investigators say Gregory L. Morrison, 62, was found in the 8700 block of Perrin-Beitel, 10 miles away from the shooting scene. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Morrison is accused of shooting 42-year-old Ann Marie Black in front of a Pilot Flying J truck stop near Foster Road and I-10 last Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the Morrison and Black were fighting before Black was killed.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim remains unknown.

San Antonio police say it took the collaboration of several agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, to track down Morrison, who now faces a murder charge in the case.

Officials have not yet released a mugshot of Morrison.