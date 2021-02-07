1 man dead, 4 suspects at large following East Side shooting, police say

Two young men are hospitalized, one of which is in critical condition, and four suspects are still at large after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is dead and four suspects are still at large after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Omaha Street.

Police said four men were on foot in the area and fired 10 gunshots, which ended up striking the 22-year-old man, who was inside of his vehicle at the time. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects fled on foot and police are still searching for them.

Authorities were notified that some witnesses claimed they saw the four suspects in the area of an abandoned two-story house on Montana.

Officers set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with the suspects, who they initially believed were inside of the structure. However, after sending in K-9s, they determined no one was inside of the home.

The search is still underway for the suspects and further details are limited at this time.

