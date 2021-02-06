Second suspect linked to Balcones Heights police shooting in custody, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A second suspect linked to the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer is now in custody, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Wilfredo Montemayor is in custody, as announced around noon on Saturday on social media by the BCSO.

Wilfredo Montemayor is in custody! Details soon.-Sheriff Javier Salazar Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 6, 2021

This comes just one day after Sijifredo Montemayor, 30, was taken into custody. Sijifredo will be charged with attempted capital murder, according to a previous KSAT report. It’s unclear at this time what charges Wilfredo Montemayor will face.

RELATED: Suspect linked to Balcones Heights police shooting in Bexar County custody, sheriff says

Ad

Sijifredo Montemayor is suspected of driving the getaway car after his brother, Wilfredo Montemayor, shot Balcones Heights Police Sergeant Joey Sepulveda, officials said.

Sijifredo was discovered by Mexican authorities while he was trying to seek medical care for a gunshot wound he sustained during the incident.

Sepulveda, who was shot in the neck and shoulder, was seriously wounded in the shooting, which happened Wednesday afternoon in the 6900 block of Interstate 10. At last check, Sepulveda is still recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Further details on Montemayor’s arrest are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Suspect accused in shooting of Balcones Heights officer believed to be in custody in Mexico, sheriff says