WATCH LIVE: Suspect linked to Balcones Heights police shooting in Bexar County custody, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – One of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer is now in Bexar County custody, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar will soon hold a briefing about the extradition of Sijifredo Montemayor, 30, who will be charged with attempted capital murder. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article.

Sijifredo Montemayor is suspected of driving the getaway car after his brother, Wilfredo Montemayor, shot Balcones Heights Police Sergeant Joey Sepulveda, officials said. Wilfredo Montemayor remains at large, while Sijifredo was arrested by police in Tamaulipas, Mexico on Thursday night.

Sepulveda, who was shot in the neck and shoulder, was seriously wounded in the shooting, which happened Wednesday afternoon in the 6900 block of Interstate 10. Sepulveda is recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Officials are still trying to figure out if any family members who lived in the home helped Sijifredo Montemayor escape to Mexico.

Though Sijifredo was caught in Mexico, Salazar said Wilfredo Montemayor is believed to still be in the San Antonio area. If you have seen him, please call BCSO at 210-335-6000.