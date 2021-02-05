WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Salazar provides update on shooting involving Balcones Heights police officer

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update at 9:30 p.m. Thursday regarding the latest developments in the Balcones Heights shooting that left one police officer injured.

Salazar identified two suspects Thursday morning wanted in connection with the shooting of a Balcones Heights police sergeant.

Wilfredo Montemayor, 27, and his brother Sijifredo Montemayor, 30, are wanted for attempted capital murder. They are accused of shooting Sgt. Joey Sepulveda in the neck on Wednesday. The suspects remain at large while Sepulveda recovers in the hospital from his wounds.

Click here to read more details about this case.