‘Turn yourselves in’: Sheriff identifies suspects accused of shooting Balcones Heights police officer

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar identified two suspects Thursday morning wanted in connection with the shooting of a Balcones Heights police sergeant.

Wilfredo Montemayor, 27, and Sijifredo Montemayor, 30, are wanted for attempted capital murder. They are accused of shooting Sgt. Joey Sepulveda in the neck on Wednesday. The suspects remain at large while Sepulveda recovers in the hospital from his wounds.

“Our hope is that they heed the advice that I’m about to give them, it’s valuable advice,” Salazar said. “Turn yourselves in. You are not going to get away with this.”

Salazar said the suspects have ties to a border town in South Texas, so they’ve notified multiple authorities, including the Border Patrol.

Pictures of the two men believed to be involved in the shooting were also released Wednesday night.

Sijifredo Montemayor is believed to be the driver of a Ford pickup. He is a 30-year-old man. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect, believed to be Wilfredo Montemayor, opened fire on the police, Salazar said. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Records show that Wilfredo Montemayor was out on bond at the time of the shooting. On Dec. 15, 2020, he was charged with theft of a car and felony drug possession charges. Weeks later, on Jan. 3, he was arrested again on felony drug possession charges.

The shooting occurred as Sepulveda and Officer Edgard Ortiz were investigating some suspicious people who may have been burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot of the Sol Apartments in the 6900 block of Interstate 10 around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Salazar said.

A third person of interest, who was pictured wearing a Manu Ginobli jersey, was interviewed by investigators and released, Salazar said.

If you have seen these men, please call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. If the tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.