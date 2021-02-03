WATCH LIVE: Balcones Heights police officer shot near I-10

SAN ANTONIO – A sergeant with the Balcones Heights Police Department has been shot, the law enforcement agency confirmed to KSAT 12 News.

The condition of the officer was not immediately known.

A large contingent of law enforcement were congregated near the Sol Apartments off Interstate 10.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies have responded to the shooting, which happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of the 6900 block of Interstate 10.

There is “an active scene involving Balcones Heights PD. We can confirm that this is a multiple agency effort,” SAPD said.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as information becomes available.