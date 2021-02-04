Sheriff’s briefing on shooting of Balcones Heights police officer

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will hold a briefing Thursday shortly after 10 a.m. about the investigation into the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer.

The briefing will be livestreamed in this article.

Pictures of the two men believed to be involved in the shooting of Sgt. Joey Sepulveda were released Wednesday night.

One of the suspects is believed to be the driver of a Ford pickup. He is a 30-year-old man. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect is believed to have opened fire on Sepulveda and Officer Edgard Ortiz, who were investigating some suspicious people who may have been burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot of the Sol Apartments in the 6900 block of Interstate 10 around 1:30 p.m., Salazar said.

Sepulveda was shot in the neck and shoulder and underwent surgery at Brooke Army Medical Center. Ortiz was not wounded.

The suspected shooter, who was a rear passenger, is a 27-year-old man. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Salazar said he couldn’t release the names of the men, but said they are related and that the suspected shooter’s initials are WM and other suspect’s initials are SM.

“They are among the most cowardly people I have ever had the displeasure of dealing with in my 28-year career,” Salazar said at a news conference.

The sheriff said the pictures were taken from video of Sepulveda’s body cam.

“It’s a heart-wrenching video to see. They gunned down this officer very much in cold blood,” the sheriff said. “The backseat shooter looked at him in the eye and shot him point blank … in the upper body.”

Salazar said the suspect shot at Sepulveda up to eight more times as he was running for cover.

If you have seen these men, please call BCSO at 210-335-6000.