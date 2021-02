SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 37 near Southton Road.

According to police, the driver claimed to be avoiding a vehicle just before he rolled his truck into some nearby trees.

Police said the man will be taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

There were not reports of injuries.