Driver detained after rollover crash on Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver has been detained on suspicion of DWI after a rollover crash on Loop 1604, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the main lanes of Loop 1604 near Highway 281.

According to police, the woman rolled her vehicle and was treated for minor injuries by EMS at the scene.

Police said the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not release the name or age of the woman. No other vehicles were involved.