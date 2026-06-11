San Antonio to open 23 outdoor pools for summer season beginning June 20

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open 23 outdoor public pools for the summer season starting Saturday, June 20.

All outdoor pools will be open six days a week and remain free to the public throughout the summer.

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Each location will have a designated weekly closure day that varies by site. Cassiano Pool will remain closed this season due to construction.

Most pools will operate from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., while several locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The pools include:

Concepcion Pool — 600 East Theo

Cuellar Pool — 502 S.W. 36th St.

Dellview Pool — 500 Basswood

Elmendorf Pool — 235 Shore Drive

Fairchild Pool — 1214 East Crockett

Garza Pool — 5800 Hemphill

Heritage Pool — 1423 South Ellison Drive

Kennedy Pool — 3299 S.W. 28th St.

Kingsborough Pool — 350 Felps St.

Lady Bird Johnson Pool — 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Lincoln Pool — 2803 East Commerce

Monterrey Pool — 5919 West Commerce

New Territories Pool — 9023 Bowen

Normoyle Pool — 700 Culberson

Roosevelt Pool — 330 Roosevelt

San Pedro Springs Pool — 2200 North Flores

Southcross Pool — 803 West Southcross

Southside Lions Pool — 3100 Hiawatha

Spring Time Pool — 6571 Spring Time

Sunset Hills Pool — 103 Chesswood

Ward Pool — 435 East Sunshine

Westwood Pool — 7627 West Military

Woodlawn Lake Pool — 221 Alexander Ave.

Seasonal schedule and extended programming

The June 20 opening marks the start of the city’s regular summer pool season, which runs through mid-August. The city also opened seven pre-season pools on May 23, which have been operating on weekend schedules.

Select “extended season” pools will remain open beyond mid-August and into September.

In addition to outdoor facilities, the Atanacio Garcia Natatorium remains open year-round. Seven splash pads across the city also opened in March and will remain available daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October.

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