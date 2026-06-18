WATCH: San Antonio City Council to vote on SAWS rate hike, Toyota incentive package, trial budget

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is set to vote on major financial decisions on Thursday morning.

Council members will meet at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

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The council is scheduled to vote on nearly $143 million worth of city and utility incentives to help lure a new $2 billion vehicle assembly line and 2,000 jobs to the South Side Toyota plant.

>> Toyota incentive package up for City Council vote Thursday

City staff will also present a “trial budget” that is expected to show details on how exactly the city might close a $131 million budget deficit projected for FY 2028.

While some council members have said they believe the gap can be closed simply by finding efficiencies and cuts, city staff have proposed an approach mixed with a property tax increase.

City Council will also vote on a series of SAWS rate increases that could raise an average residential customer’s monthly bill from roughly $15 to $17 over the next two-and-a-half years.

The water utility is looking to raise additional revenue, in large part, for billions of dollars’ worth of capital expenses, including upgrading wastewater treatment plants, replacing pipes and installing backup generators.

>> SAWS rate hike up for San Antonio City Council vote Thursday