City of San Antonio, partner agencies to provide shelter to homeless during frigid nights

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio and its partner agencies are prepared to provide access to shelter and services for the homeless over the next several days as an arctic air mass moves into South Texas and sets the stage for some frigid nights and possible icy weather.

“The City’s Department of Human Services and its partner agencies in homeless services assist individuals facing homelessness by providing outreach, developing a relationship, and offering services daily,” San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said. “In critical situations like severe weather, the City and our partners work even harder to reach those who are unsheltered and direct them to a safe and warm shelter.”

Haven for Hope is one shelter where homeless people can sleep indoors and are given cold-weather clothing, including warm jackets.

New clients should appear at Haven for Hope’s Intake (currently operating out of the Donation Center at 1 Haven for Hope Way) between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Households with children are welcome any time of the day or evening.

Individualized services, which include cold-weather sleeping accommodations and cold-weather kits (sleeping bags, hand warmers, snacks and hygiene products) are available after hours and weekends. With the imminent cold weather, after-hours sleeping will be expanded.

The Salvation Army Dave Coy Men’s Shelter at 226 Nolan St. also provides overnight shelter for the homeless. Nightly enrollment is open from 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. Individuals will have access to restroom and shower facilities, hygiene products, a bed with clean linens and meals. Individuals must be 18 years or older and provide a picture ID at the time of enrollment.

The South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, organized a collection drive for cold-weather materials, including jackets, blankets, socks, and more. The items are available for street outreach workers and those in need at the San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub at 319 W. Travis St.

Community members wishing to donate new cold-weather gear can drop off donations at the San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub between 1 and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services’ Homeless Division, Haven for Hope’s Outreach staff, and other street outreach providers, offer assistance that includes encouraging clients to access shelter services, coordinating transportation to shelter intake, and distributing cold-weather gear such as warm jackets and sleeping bags.

