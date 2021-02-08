Cold snap coming to San Antonio

While most of January saw average or above-average temperatures, the second week of February will bring a blast of cold air. The air mass, which has plunged out of Canada has already reached North Texas.

Monday-Wednesday : Warm, with morning drizzle and fog, with isolated rain on Wednesday

Thursday : A cold front will move through, dropping temperatures into the 40s and bringing scattered rain. Gusty winds are also expected.

The weekend: It’s likely that it will be cold, with temperatures potentially dipping below freezing. In addition, some precipitation is possible.

Monitoring winter weather

While we are confident in cold air over the weekend, it’s too early to say what kind of impact the winter weather would have; if any around San Antonio.

Stay tuned this week for updates, as we iron out the details of the chilly forecast.

Cold weather preparations

Now is a good time to prepare for sub-freezing temperatures

By Friday, you’ll want to make sure pets are taken care of, insulate exposed pipes (especially for those in the country), and cover plants

Monitor the weather if you have travel plans

7-day forecast

