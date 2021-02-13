San Marcos police called to more than 12 ice-related crashes on I-35 Saturday

SAN MARCOS – San Marcos police responded to more than 12 ice-related crashes on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

According to officials, no one was seriously injured in the crashes, but officials are now urging drivers to slow down and avoid traveling due to ice on bridges and roadways throughout the city.

SMPD says that bridges on Wonder World Drive, west of I-35, are closed due to “slick conditions” and will reopen once additional deicer is applied.

Police shut down I-35 shortly after 4:30 a.m. and diverted traffic to access roads.

The interstate was treated for ice and reopened just before 6:30 a.m., police say.

“Despite de-icing efforts conducted by City teams and TxDOT overnight and throughout the past week, roadways and bridges are still slick and dangerous,” the city said in a statement to KSAT. “Winter weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend so stay off the roadways if possible. Drivers have reported that ice is forming on their windshields and impairing visibility.”

