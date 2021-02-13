I-10 WB closed at Fair Oaks Parkway Saturday morning due to crash; Icy conditions developing on roads

SAN ANTONIO – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Fair Oaks Parkway due to a crash.

Ice is starting to be reported on some elevated highways in the San Antonio area. With temperatures expected to stay below freezing for several days and wintry precipitation in the forecast, drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible.

Officials in San Marcos are reporting that ice is starting to form on some non-elevated sections of I-35.

Currently, bridges on Wonder World Drive, west of I-35, are both closed due to slick conditions and are expected to reopen once additional deicer is applied.

