Two women killed in Northeast Side apartment shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were fatally shot early Sunday morning at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the Cottage Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Police at the scene said the women were feuding with three other people for the last several days. It is believed the suspects came to the apartment, stood outside and fired several shots into the home.

Two women inside the apartment were found dead in the living room, while a third woman was grazed by bullets, police said. One of the victims is believed to be in her early 20s, while the other is believed to be between 18 and 20. Neither victim has been identified yet by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspects were detained, police said, but they were not formally arrested as of Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.