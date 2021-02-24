San Antonio police hope bracelet will help identify woman found dead behind nursing home in November

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released images of a bracelet found on a woman’s body in hope that the community will help identify her.

Police said the woman was found on the morning of Nov. 4, outside the Rio at Mission Trails nursing home in the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels Ave.

Her body, which was already decomposing, was spotted in the woods by a person visiting the nursing home.

As of Wednesday, the woman still has not been identified.

She was either Hispanic or Caucasian, was between 20 and 40 years old, and was between 5-feet, 3-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall, police said. She had brown wavy hair.

Police said she was wearing the black bracelet, which has heart-shaped symbols, at the time her body was discovered.

San Antonio police have released images of a bracelet that was found on a woman’s body on Nov. 4, 2020, outside the Rio at Mission Trails nursing home in the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels Ave. (SAPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7635 and reference case #20-211082, or call the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at 210-335-4011 and reference case #20-02888.