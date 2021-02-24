64ºF

Ad

Local News

Woman extracted from vehicle after possible alcohol-related crash, police say

Crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Loop 1604 exit to I-10 eastbound

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, crash, overnight, San Antonio, I-10
I-10, Loop 1604 rollover crash image.
I-10, Loop 1604 rollover crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver had to be cut from their vehicle following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Loop 1604 exit to Interstate 10 eastbound.

According to police, the woman in her 20s lost control of her car and rolled it off the highway.

Firefighters extracted the woman from the vehicle, police said. She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said they believe alcohol likely played a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: