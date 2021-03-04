Man hit by two vehicles while riding bicycle near Barrera Veterans Elementary School, BCSO says

VON ORMY, Texas – A man was hit by two vehicles while riding his bicycle near Barrera Veterans Elementary School on Wednesday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened in the 4100 block of Smith Road.

Deputies say they found the man unresponsive. Only one of the drivers of the two cars that hit the man stayed during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it is searching for a pickup truck believed to be the second vehicle in the collision.

This is a developing story.

