Should my business continue to post mask rules? Here’s what owners need to know.

SAN ANTONIO – With the Texas mask mandate ending on Wednesday, business owners may be questioning if they’re required to continue posting mask rules for their patrons to see at the front of their establishment. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has updated the county’s emergency order to address those concerns.

The order states that all commercial entities providing goods and services to the public must continue to post and implement a health and safety policy.

The policy must be developed to fit the businesses’ needs and under state health guidelines.

The county order states, “all commercial entities must post a Health and Safety policy once adopted in a conspicuous location sufficient to provide clear notice to all employees, customers and visitors of any health and safety requirements implemented by the commercial entity, including any policy on wearing a face mask.”

If an individual refuses to comply with a business’ health and safety rules, the owner or representatives of the establishment may call authorities to remove them in accordance with trespassing laws.

Click here or see below to read the updated order: