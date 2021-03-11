Seniors encouraged to register for Comal County’s COVID-19 vaccine standby list

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County’s COVID-19 vaccine standby list is now open, and the county is encouraging seniors to register to get on the list.

If you are 65 or older, you can sign up to get the vaccine in the state of Texas.

“In accordance with state guidelines, we’ve been working to get our most vulnerable population vaccinated against the coronavirus,” said Comal County Judge Sherman Krause. “Comal County Public Health has vaccinated 16,300 people. The total in Comal County is 30,200. We want to do one more big push to get people who are 65 and older vaccinated before the state moves on the next phase.”

On Monday, March 15, Texas will open vaccinations to Phase 1C. That means people who are between 50 and 64 years old are eligible.

If you fall under that phase, you can begin to sign up on the standby list on March 15.

“Residents on the Standby List will be contacted to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine as the County Health Department receives supply,” the county said in a news release.

According to officials, signing up for the standby list does not guarantee you’ll get a spot for the vaccine. They encourage you to continue to seek alternate ways, such as your primary care doctor or mass vaccination sites.

To sign up for the standby list, you can visit the website here.