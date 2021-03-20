Man hospitalized, in serious condition, after being shot by nightclub security guard, police say

A man is in serious condition and hospitalized after being shot by a security guard at the Perfect 10 Mens Club on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after being shot by a security guard at the Perfect 10 Mens Club on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:35 a.m., Saturday, at the club located in the 100 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said a fight started in the club and security began to escort people out of the building. One man, who was not involved in the fight, was also escorted out.

However, he went back inside the club to get some of his belongings from the table he had been sitting at. That’s when security asked him to leave and tried to escort him outside again, according to police.

The man got angry and became aggressive toward security, officials said. Security tased the man to try and stop him; however, they were unsuccessful and the man continued to be aggressive toward the security guard, police said.

The guard tried to tase him a second time but it didn’t stop him, officials said. That’s when the man pulled a gun and pointed it toward the security guard, according to police.

The security guard then pulled his gun and shot the man, officials said. The man ran from the scene, got into his car and drove off.

Authorities found the man had later crashed his vehicle behind a Best Buy store and he was found by police.

He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

