Man hospitalized after he was shot near Pearl Brewery, police say

A man is hospitalized after he was shot near the Pearl Brewery overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot near the Pearl Brewery overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, on Pearl Parkway and Avenue B.

Police said the man, 47, walked up to an off-duty police officer and asked for help. The man had a gunshot wound to his chest and claimed that two men walked up and attempted to rob him, according to officials.

When he refused to give up his belongings to the suspects, he was shot in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

No crime scene was found by police, but officers questioned the victim at the hospital for more information.

The investigation is still ongoing.

More on KSAT: