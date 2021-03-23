Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Circle K convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Northwest Side convenience store earlier this month.

The robbery occurred March 7 at a Circle K in the 8100 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Interstate 10 and the Medical Center area.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. the man entered the store and threatened the store clerk just before demanding cash from the register. That’s when, police say, the clerk gave the man the money and the suspect then fled the store.

Police said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.