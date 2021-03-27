Police involved in standoff with barricaded person on Northeast Side

San Antonio police are involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are involved in a standoff with a barricaded person on the Northeast Side.

Officers were seen setting up a perimeter around 3 p.m., Saturday, outside of a duplex in the 1300 block of O’Connor Cove.

The public is urged to avoid this area, as this is an “active and ongoing investigation,” according to police.

Police are surrounding the duplex and the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS, and a negotiation team are assisting in the incident as well.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

