Blue Alert issued for man wanted in shooting of Texas DPS Trooper

DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, is considered “armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” according to officials.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Authorities have issued a Blue Alert in his disappearance, as of Saturday morning.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia,... Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - Central Texas Region on Friday, March 26, 2021

Pinson Jr. is described as wearing a black hoodie, shorts with a stripe down the side, and he may be wearing glasses, according to the alert.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

