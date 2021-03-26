Driver not wearing seatbelt ejected and killed in vehicle crash downtown, police say

A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash early Friday morning, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was ejected during a vehicle crash downtown early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of San Luis, not far from South Frio Street and La Trindad Street.

According to police, an officer was conducting a traffic stop when he heard metal grinding and saw a truck launch near the exit ramp behind a fire station.

Police said the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the crash is not currently known. The name and age of the man killed has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.