Man in 20s killed in possible accidental shooting near Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Medical Center area, police said.

Officer Alicia Pruneda, a San Antonio police spokeswoman, said the shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the Oaks of Northgate apartment complex in the 8000 block of Oakdell Way.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to his torso, Pruneda said.

She said that a man in his 20s is considered a person of interest and is in custody, although it appears that the shooting may have been accidental.

That man was in the apartment when the shooting happened and is being very cooperative with officers, Pruneda said.

The victim and the person of interest were playing a video game when the shooting occurred, although what exactly happened is still under investigation, Pruneda said.

Police have secured the handgun that was involved in the shooting.

