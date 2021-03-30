Former BCSO deputy who exposed self to girl sentenced to prison

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy will spend three years in prison after exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl, according to the district attorney’s office.

Andres Ibarra, who was first arrested in December 2019 on a charge of indecency with a child, was sentenced Tuesday morning before 144th District Court Judge Michael Mery.

The victim videotaped Ibarra exposing himself to her after he offered her a ride and followed her into an apartment complex, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said following Ibarra’s arrest.

“This brave young victim’s decision to record this crime helped bring the Defendant to justice. It is incredibly disappointing that someone who served as a member of law enforcement would commit this type of crime, especially to a child,” District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in the news release.

Ibarra was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2016, but resigned before his arrest after he was under investigation for sleeping on the job.

In the press release, prosecutors noted that Ibarra referred to his actions as an “inconvenience.”

“This was more than an inconvenience. This was a brazen disregard for the safety, wellbeing and autonomy of a child. I commend the child’s courage for speaking up and bringing this to the attention of law enforcement,” said Assistant District Attorney J. Hunter Morris of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division.

Following his prison sentence, Ibarra is required to register as a sex offender.