Sheriff Salazar: Former deputy arrested after exposing himself to teenage girl

BEXAR COUNTY – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday.

Andres Ibarra is facing charges of indecency with a child.

Salazar said overnight that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident after a video was posted on social media.

The victim videotaped Ibarra exposing himself to her after he offered her a ride and even captured his license plate number, Salazar said.

“This was broad daylight, mid-morning on a weekday and this suspect saw no issue with exposing himself to a young lady. And in fact, knowing that he was being videotaped during the process, didn’t show any remorse or any attempt to hide himself,” Salazar said.

Salazar said Ibarra lists himself as a sheriff’s deputy on his Facebook page, but he actually is a former deputy who resigned earlier this year.

The sheriff said because of the boldness of the crime, he doesn’t think this is the first time that it has happened. He asks anyone who may have had an encounter with Ibarra to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6070.