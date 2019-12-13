Detention deputy attacked by inmate with makeshift weapon at Bexar County Jail, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a detention deputy was attacked by a jail inmate who is currently booked on violence charges.

BCSO said just before 5 p.m. Thursday, a detention deputy was conducting a face-to-face observation check.

The inmate, identified as Niko Dotcie-Jenkins, then used a makeshift weapon to cut the deputy, BCSO said. Another deputy then intervened and placed the inmate into custody.

The deputy was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK, BCSO said.

In addition to Dotcie-Jenkins’ current charges, he will also be charged with aggravated assault on a public servant causing bodily injury.