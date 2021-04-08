Affidavit: San Antonio-area man accused of using slingshot, arrow, metal wire in child abuse case

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Fidel Ayala, 29, has been charged with injury to a child.

SAN ANTONIO – An area man has been arrested for allegedly abusing two children with a water hose, the metal part of an arrow and a metal wire, according to court documents.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Fidel Ayala, 29, has been charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the children’s grandparents noticed bruising on them while walking them to school.

When they asked the 10-year-old boy what caused the bruise on his upper leg, the child said Ayala struck him with a water hose because he didn’t give the dog water, Converse police said.

The boy also stated Ayala stabbed him with the metal part of an arrow for not taking out the garbage and used a slingshot to strike him with a penny because the man was “angry,” the affidavit states.

The second child, 8, suffered scars to the leg after the man struck him with a metal wire, police said. The boy said he was also punched in an “uppercut” motion in the stomach.

Ad

The 8-year-old added that the suspect punches him in the head and neck area when he is “angry,” according to investigators.

The affidavit states the grandparents met with the school counselor and nurse, and the injuries were reported to police officers in Converse and Child Protective Services.

Records show Ayala was arrested Wednesday and his bond was set at $65,000.

Read also: