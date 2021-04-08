Cyclist hit, killed by vehicle while riding with group near downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle while riding with a group near downtown.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of North St. Mary’s Street.

Police say at about 7 p.m., multiple cyclists were headed south on St. Mary’s Street. The woman leading the group was stopped to wait for the other cyclists around Central Catholic High School when a vehicle hopped a curb and hit her at a “high rate of speed.”

According to police, the woman was in her 30s or 40s, but has not yet been identified.

None of the other cyclists were hurt in the incident, but they did see the incident. Police said the driver stopped her vehicle about a block away from where the woman was hit.

Investigators say firefighters at a nearby station heard the collision and responded without being called, but the woman died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who is described as a young woman, is being detained by police who believe she showed signs of intoxication at the time of the incident.

